Driver in Kapolei veers into other lane, collision kills passenger

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A car crash on Old Farrington Highway left one woman dead on Aug. 30 around 2 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the collision happened near the North and South Road area.

A 70-year-old man was driving east on the highway with a female passenger and for unknown reasons, crossed the double yellow solid lines and went into the westbound lane.

The driver in the other vehicle, a 62-year-old man, was going in the opposite direction on the highway and saw the first driver headed in his direction. The man tried to stop his car, but at the last minute, he turned left to avoid the crash.

The 70-year-old man collided into the passenger side of the second car. The passenger of the first car, an 89-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The 62-year-old driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the 70-year-old man was treated and taken to an emergency room in serious condition.

Police report that speed does not appear to be a factor in the incident. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were factors.

This is the 36th traffic fatality of 2020.

