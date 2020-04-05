Driver in fatal H2 accident identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the driver in the fatal Waipio accident on Saturday as 66-year-old Sele Fauolo of Pearl City.
The accident happened around 6:20 p.m.
He was driving his Ford F-150 pick up truck on the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction.
The vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and collided into the embankment on the left shoulder.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
At this time it is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor.
This is the 13th traffic fatality for 2020, compared to 17 at the same time in 2019.
