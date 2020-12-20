Driver in critical condition after being ejected from car in Aiea

File – A 34-year-old male was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Friday, Dec. 8, after being ejected from his vehicle that struck a center median in the Aiea area.

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 34-year-old male was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Friday, Dec. 8, after being ejected from his vehicle that struck a center median in the Aiea area.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Police say a Jeep MPVH was traveling westbound on Kamehameha Highway around 7:40 p.m. when it veered off and struck the center median just before Kaonohi Street.

The driver was ejected when his vehicle collided with the curb.

Police say speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash and it is unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

The investigation is ongoing.