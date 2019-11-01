Driver in 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash in Nanakuli has been sentenced

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The driver in the hit-and-run death of 19-year-old Kaulana Werner has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Werner was killed in April of 2016.

He was hit while crossing Farrington Highway near his home in Nanakuli.

Myisha Lee Armitage has been sentenced for accidents involving death or serious bodily injury, and for negligent homicide in the first degree.

Police say Armitage was drunk when she hit Werner and she did not stop to render aid.

