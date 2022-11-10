HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a major motor vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

HPD said they received reports that a 31-year-old man was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV erratically on the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei. Then just about a mile before the Kunia Road off-ramp, the SUV lost control and collided with a center median divider.

According to police, the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The scene of a vehicle collision on the H-1 Freeway in the Kapolei area on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (Courtesy: Bryce Ah Sam)

HPD is investigating.