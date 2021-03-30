Driver hospitalized following rollover crash near Daniel K. Inouye Highway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: U.S. Army Pōhakuloa Training Area Fire and Rescue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A driver was rescued off of Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Tuesday after their vehicle went off the highway and rolled over about 100 feet off the road.

The U.S. Army at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) Fire and Rescue, along with Big Island firefighters, responded to the accident, using the jaws-of-life to extract the lone motorist.

The injured driver was then airlifted and taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital for further treatment.

“Once again, this was a seamless response between the two fire departments and is testimony to all the first responders here on Hawaii Island,” said Eric Moller, PTA Fire Chief.

It is unclear what caused the accident at this time.

