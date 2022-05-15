HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after his car crashed into TheBus in Ewa Beach.

The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to police, a sedan was going south on Fort Weaver Road when the driver went to the right across two lanes of traffic and rear-ended TheBus which was stopped at a bus stop.

The 19-year-old driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Honolulu Police Department said no one on TheBus was injured.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Police said drugs, alcohol or speed do not seem to be factors.