HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hit-and-run incidents don’t just happen to civilians. They happen to law enforcement as well.

On Friday, July, 21, a 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a deputy sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Although officers located the man in his vehicle, he did not comply, abandoning his vehicle and running.

“The arrest of 43-year-old Jacob Freitas happened without incident just after 4 p.m.,” said a spokesperson for Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety & Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement. “He is being processed on charges including First-Degree Criminal Property Damage, Refusing an Order to Stop, and the moving violation [driving without headlights].”

Officials said that the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning while the sheriff was making a traffic stop on South Beretania Street in Honolulu.

Law enforcement officials said the driver continued to slowly roll onto Victoria Street; and then, he rapidly reversed and slammed into the patrol vehicle.

The deputy was in the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run. He was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and released.

Deputy Sheriffs with the Special Operations Section were able to contact the driver who’s vehicle slammed into a Sheriff patrol vehicle. The suspect fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to convince him to turn himself in.

“All of the deputies involved in this situation — from initial traffic stop to the search and the eventual capture — are to be commended for their swift action,” said PSD Director Tommy Johnson. “Their dedication, professionalism and sense of duty to the public are a shining example of what the men and women of our Sheriff Division carry out every day.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

In the arrest, two passengers were detained. One of the passengers was arrested on two outstanding $500 traffic warrants.