HONOLULU (KHON2) — A portion of Kuhio Highway was closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle accident on Kauai on Friday.

According to the Kauai Police Department, at around 12:40 p.m. the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound on the highway. It then struck a blue Chevrolet pickup truck that was in the process of turning left at mile marker 15.

The collision caused the blue pickup to collide with a Ford MVPH and the white pickup continued on to the shoulder lane striking a Chevrolet convertible, said police.

After the second collision, police said the driver of the white pickup fled the scene.

A 79-year-old female was in critical condition and her 59-year-old female passenger had serious injuries. Both were taken to Wilcox Medical Center before having to be transferred to Oahu.

Police then closed both lanes of Kuhio Highway for three hours after arriving on the scene.

Any witnesses of the crash are asked to contact Officer Shawn Hanna of the Traffic Safety Section at 241-1615.