Driver drives into First Hawaiian Bank on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people were impacted after a car drove into the First Hawaiian Bank on Kapiolani Boulevard on Oahu.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13.

The Honolulu Police Department says the man and the woman in the car are in their 80s. The third person was a female in her 60s.

Fire officials say a vehicle drove into the bank and may have hit a person.

The Honolulu Fire Department and EMS crews responded.

HFD reports EMS took over care of the three patients.