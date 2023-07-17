HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of those moments when life flashes before your eyes after a car crashed into a Wahiawa business while customers were still inside, luckily no one was seriously injured.

Employees at Wahiawa’s Mia Bella Gelato Bar are still in shock after a car rammed into the shop Sunday evening.

The shop’s manager Ariana Paahana was working at the Teapresso next door when the crash happened.

She said, “It was super loud and I wasn’t sure what was going on. I just saw the building shaking.”

Customers were sitting inside enjoying their gelato when a red sedan came crashing into the building. The video shows debris falling onto the customers but the car stopped short of running them over.

The shop’s general manager Paige Ahlo said, “It sucks it has to come to loyal customers that just wanted to get gelato after a hot day at the beach, I can imagine how they are feeling right now.”

The moments leading up to the crash are still unclear, outdoor surveillance footage showed the red sedan making a U-turn into the shopping strip’s parking lot, and the driver hit a parked truck before crashing into the building. The customers were able to walk away in one piece.

“That truck might have saved their lives though honestly because it was, she was going really fast that it kind of broke the hit so thankfully the truck was there unfortunately it was a nice truck.” Paige Ahlo, Mia Bella Gelato Bar general manager

A police report was filed and witnesses said police officers questioned the driver.

A Honolulu Police Department spokesperson said the case was classified as a motor vehicle collision and there is no criminal investigation at this time.

Paahana said, “It’s definitely still a shock but yea, I am just glad everybody is safe and hope things are back to normal soon.”

Mia Bella Gelato Bar remains boarded up and closed, but Ahlo thanks neighboring businesses and community members for responding quickly to help.

Ahlo said, “They all came down and helped within minutes. I was very lucky to have them. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

The Teapresso Bar next to the gelato shop remains open for business.