HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call at around 2:39 p.m.

The call came in on Friday, Aug. 4 and took EMS personnel to the Long’s that is located on Kalanianaʻole Highway in the ʻĀina Haina area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to EMS, they responded to a call that a vehicle had become wrapped around a pole. When EMS personnel arrived, they found the car and the driver and the front column of the business that had been hit.

The driver was identified by EMS as a 70-year-old female. She had somehow hit the pole column of the Long’s, but she incurred only minor injuries.

EMS said that she declined to be taken to a hospital for further evaluation after they administered first aid for her.

In a separate incident on July 22, HPD reported that there was a motor vehicle crash at the Mililani shopping center on Kipapa Drive.

A car was driven by a 92-year-old woman which crashed into the Foodland at the shopping center. The crash caused two others to be injured as well with one also being taken to a local area hospital.

EMS respond to a car that crashed into a Long’s front column on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Honolulu Emergency Medical Services)

EMS respond to a car that crashed into a Long’s front column on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Honolulu Emergency Medical Services)

In yet another incident on July 17, a car crashed into a Wahiawa business. Mia Bella Gelato Bar was busy with customers when the crash into their business occurred.

HPD classified this incident as a motor vehicle collision with no need for a criminal investigation.

These three crashes come as temperatures are rising around the world and other crashes are occurring around Oʻahu.