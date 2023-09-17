The scene of a critical car crash on Kaukonahua Road in Waialua, Hawaii on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a 21-year-old male motorist caused two vehicle collisions in Waialua.

The accidents took place on Kaukonahua Road just shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said they were told the 21-year-old was traveling southbound when he struck an 18-year-old female motorcyclist and fled the scene.

While he was driving away heading northbound, the man attempted to overtake southbound traffic and then collided with a 20-year-old male motorist. He then struck a guardrail as well.

Due to the crash, the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained critical injuries. The other motorists and a 23-year-old female passenger of the 20-year-old driver were all taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Honolulu Police Department said speed does appear to be a factor in the collision.