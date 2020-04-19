Driver, child ejected from moped in Waianae crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A moped rider driver and his 8-year-old son are recovering in a hospital after an incident in the Waianae area.

At about 8:50 p.m. on April 17, a crash happened in the area of Lualualei Homestead Road and Kuwale Road in the Waianae area.

A 30-year-old man was driving his moped southbound on Lualualei Homestead Road while packing his 8-year-old son. For unknown reasons, the man lost control and traveled into the grass median and both were ejected from the moped.

Both were taken to an area hospital. The father is in critical condition and the child is in serious condition.

At this time, neither speed, drugs, or alcohol appear to be contributing factors to this collision.

The investigation is ongoing.