Driver charged in fatal Kaneohe crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A driver involved in a fatal crash in Kaneohe one-and-a-half years ago has been arrested and charged with negligent homicide.

Honolulu prosecutors charged 29-year-old Keoni Anderson on Monday with first-degree negligent homicide for causing a death while operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anderson turned himself in at the Kaneohe police station on Thursday and was released after posting $11,000 dollars bail.

Police say Anderson ran a red light at the Kahekili Highway and Likelike highway intersection on march 30 last year and crashed into the side of a vehicle operated by part-time Uber driver 27-year-old Dennis Resurreccion Jr. of Mililani.

Resurreccion was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died.