Driver charged in fatal Kaneohe crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A driver involved in a fatal crash in Kaneohe one-and-a-half years ago has been arrested and charged with negligent homicide.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Honolulu prosecutors charged 29-year-old Keoni Anderson on Monday with first-degree negligent homicide for causing a death while operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anderson turned himself in at the Kaneohe police station on Thursday and was released after posting $11,000 dollars bail.

Police say Anderson ran a red light at the Kahekili Highway and Likelike highway intersection on march 30 last year and crashed into the side of a vehicle operated by part-time Uber driver 27-year-old Dennis Resurreccion Jr. of Mililani.

Resurreccion was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories