Driver arrested after Kona woman dies in Captain Cook crash

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman is dead after the car she was a passenger in crashed on Friday, March 19, 2021 near the three-mile marker of Ke Ala O Keawe Road in Captain Cook.

Police say she is a 19-year-old from Kailua-Kona.

She has not been positively identified pending dental records.

It happened around 7 p.m.

Police say the driver was driving east, or mauka, on Ke Ala O Keawe Road when the vehicle crossed the double solid yellow line, drove into a guardrail, went airborne, and then down an embankment.

The car then burst into flames.

The 19-year-old female passenger was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m.

The driver of the Infinity sedan, 19-year-old Roman Kozinskiy, and a 24-year-old female passenger, both from Kailua-Kona, were taken to Kona Community Hospital for treatment.

Both the driver and other female passenger were treated and later released.

Kozinskiy was arrested for negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence.



He is still in custody.

Police say that speed and impairment are factors in the collision.

If you know anything about this accident contact Officer Cory Gray at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at cory.gray@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the sixth traffic fatality this year compared to six at this time last year.