Driver arrested after allegedly striking fire hydrant in Waikele

WAIKELE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after his vehicle allegedly struck a fire hydrant on Lumiauau Street in Waikele on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said, the fire hydrant was struck by a BMW X5 near 94-720 Lumiauau St. around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday.

Water was spewing approximately 30 feet in the air when fire crews arrived, according to HFD.

(Robert Takao photo)

HFD had the situation under control at 1:02 p.m. and officials noted there was minor damage to a nearby streetlight.