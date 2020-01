HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A Board of Water Supply (BWS) contractor, Royal Contracting Company, will be conducting a change-out of its automated meter reading (AMR) meter transponder units (MXU) in its meter boxes over the next year, beginning this month. The BWS will be replacing approximately 80,000 of these units in various locations throughout Oahu at a cost of about $5 million.

“The replacement work is necessary, as many transponders have exceeded their service life,” said BWS Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau. “The BWS has been gradually exchanging the aging transponders for newer ones, which has noticeably increased our AMR read rate for drive-by reads. This project will accelerate those efforts and make the automated meter reading process more efficient.”