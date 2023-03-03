HONOLULU (KHON2) — Motorists traveling westbound on Nimitz Highway near Sumner Street might notice a new traffic safety installation. According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, the new raised crosswalk was constructed on Wednesday and is the newest one across Oahu.

HDOT said the raised crosswalk was added along Nimitz Highway due to the heavy pedestrian traffic. HDOT also added eight new rumble strips on the H-1 Freeway ramp near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Meanwhile, the Honolulu City Council received Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, this week. It includes $1.6 million for traffic engineering devices, $3.5 million for traffic signals and $3 million for design, construction and inspection of traffic improvements to name a few.

“In the mayor’s budget, there are things for pedestrian crossing beacons, sidewalk improvements, traffic lights to be installed where traffic lights weren’t installed before,” said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Honolulu City Councilmember Transportation Committee Chair. “So we’re going to make sure the money is in the budget and that it gets spent in a wise and efficient way.”

The City said it’s actively working with the State on either raised crosswalk or speed humps on Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street. This follows the tragic death of McKinley High School student, Sara Yara, who police said was hit and killed while in a crosswalk.

“There’s a lot of complicated funding mechanisms that fund pedestrian safety projects so we have to see which bits and pieces we can cobble together,” said Dos Santos-Tam.

According to the HDOT, as of March 1, there were 18 total traffic fatalities across the state with four of those being pedestrian fatalities.

The Legislature is also taking a look at creating a Safe Routes to School Program.

“This will pretty much make sure that schools that are near heavy inundated areas with traffic and cars and bicyclists, so we can create actual safe routes to get our keiki to and from school safely,” said Rep. Darius Kila, (D) House Transportation Committee Vice Chair.

The City and the State have another meeting regarding the traffic installations on Kapiolani Blvd. Friday.