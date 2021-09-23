Drive-thru haunted house coming to Aloha Stadium in October

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting next month, the mix sound of engines and screams will be heard, as chilling monsters will invade Aloha Stadium’s parking lot. It’s all apart of Habilitat’s Drive-thru Haunted House.

The theme for this event is “Dead End: Apocalypse.” Families can expect a good scare, with six interactive scenes and without ever having to get out of their car.

It’ll cost $65 to $75 dollars per vehicle and will run every weekend starting Oct. 8. Proceeds will go directly to Habilitat’s drug treatment programs.

