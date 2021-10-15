Drive-thru flu shot clinic available at Moanalua High School

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak-Viral Questions-Flu Shots

Can I get the flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People can receive a flu shot at a drive-thru clinic located at the Moanalua High School Teacher’s Parking Lot on Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to officials, the clinic will take place between 9 a.m. and noon. No appointment will be necessary, and anyone who is 3-years-old or older will be eligible for the flu shot.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

High dose shots for Kupuna will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, officials reported. Participants must bring a valid photo ID and their medical insurance information. Select insurances may require a co-pay, and those without insurance may have to pay in cash for the shot.

Participants can enter off of Ala Napunani Street by the track and tennis courts. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories