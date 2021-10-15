Drive-thru flu shot clinic available at Moanalua High School

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People can receive a flu shot at a drive-thru clinic located at the Moanalua High School Teacher’s Parking Lot on Saturday, Oct. 16.
According to officials, the clinic will take place between 9 a.m. and noon. No appointment will be necessary, and anyone who is 3-years-old or older will be eligible for the flu shot.
High dose shots for Kupuna will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, officials reported. Participants must bring a valid photo ID and their medical insurance information. Select insurances may require a co-pay, and those without insurance may have to pay in cash for the shot.
Participants can enter off of Ala Napunani Street by the track and tennis courts.