Drive-thru flu shot clinic available at Moanalua High School

Can I get the flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People can receive a flu shot at a drive-thru clinic located at the Moanalua High School Teacher’s Parking Lot on Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to officials, the clinic will take place between 9 a.m. and noon. No appointment will be necessary, and anyone who is 3-years-old or older will be eligible for the flu shot.

High dose shots for Kupuna will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, officials reported. Participants must bring a valid photo ID and their medical insurance information. Select insurances may require a co-pay, and those without insurance may have to pay in cash for the shot.

Participants can enter off of Ala Napunani Street by the track and tennis courts.