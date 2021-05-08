Drive at Windward Mall collects over 10,000 diapers for struggling Hawaii families

File – The “Kūpuna Love Our Keiki” Diaper Drive at Windward Mall, Kaneohe, Hawaii, May 8, 2021. (Windward Mall photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The “Kūpuna Love Our Keiki” Diaper Drive at Windward Mall has collected over 10,000 diapers since it began on Saturday, May 1, and community members could also participate on Saturday, May 8, from 9 to 11 a.m.

People could bring diapers, Pull-Ups, wipes and adult disposable briefs to the Windward Mall parking lot to be donated to struggling Hawaii families.

The diaper drive was coordinated by Kūpuna Power and the Aloha Diaper Bank. According to the State, National Diaper Bank Network and Aloha United Way, 48% of local households are struggling to cover the basic living expenses.

File – A hula dancer performs at the “Kūpuna Love Our Keiki” Diaper Drive at Windward Mall, Kaneohe, Hawaii, May 8, 2021. (Windward Mall photo)

File – Musicians perform at the “Kūpuna Love Our Keiki” Diaper Drive at Windward Mall, Kaneohe, Hawaii, May 8, 2021. (Windward Mall photo)

The Aloha Diaper Bank has a goal to distribute essential diapers to Hawai’i families struggling with diaper needs due to low income, homelessness and emergency crisis.

Community members can continue to bring diaper donations to Kūpuna Power at Windward Mall or visit Aloha Diaper Bank’s website for diaper drives in the future.