Drier weather headed to islands on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front stalling just west of the islands will keep moisture and rainfall chances elevated over Kauai and Oahu through tonight, while southerly winds keep a muggy air mass in place.

Somewhat drier east-southeast winds over Maui and the Big Island will spread to all islands Thursday and Friday as the front gradually weakens and moves away.

High pressure passing north of the islands this weekend will support cooler weather, with strong and gusty trade winds bringing passing windward showers, although showers may be especially active around Sunday.