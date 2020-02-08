Drier and cooler conditions return to the islands for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Brisk and cool northerly winds will continue behind the cold front which has now pushed south of the Big Island.

Drier air will bring sunshine to many areas, but the airmass remains unstable enough for some showers, especially over some interior slopes and near Kauai.

The lingering instability should gradually diminish with fewer showers and more sunshine expected over the weekend.

Low pressure is expected to develop northeast of the islands late Sunday into Monday and this could lead to very windy conditions for some areas, as well as an increase in showers.

The low will weaken and linger east of the islands during the first half of next week, with diminishing winds and showers.