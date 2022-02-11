DreamHouse Center in Kapolei to house new high school of ‘great expectations’

A rendering of DreamHouse Center, a mixed-use building being developed in Kapolei Pacific Center. It will be anchored by the Ewa Beach charter school. (Courtesy: Design Partners, Inc.)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since 2012, a group of educators, parents and members in the community have been designing ‘Ewa Beach’s first charter school in order to alleviate overcrowding and offer families another option.

After nearly seven years of development, “DreamHouse” was launched in August 2019 in Kalaeloa. There are now plans to develop a three-story, mix-use commercial building in Kapolei to be anchored by the school.

DreamHouse Center will be located on Avalon’s 3-acre master-planned Kapolei Pacific Center where the Cole Academy preschool and the regional headquarters of the United States Social Security Administration are located, according to an announcement on Thursday.

“DreamHouse is our fourth school development. Our motivation has always been to fill the gaps, to provide what the community needs. This new high school of ‘great expectations’ is exactly the right project for us to support at this time,” said Christine Camp, CEO of Avalon.

DreamHouse is being built one grade at a time over the course of seven years. In 2019, the school welcomed students in sixth grade, then moved them up to seventh grade in 2020 as it welcomed the new cohort of sixth graders. In 2025, DreamHouse is expected to reach capacity with 700 students across grades 6-12.

See renderings of the design concept below:

“Our commitment to empowering homegrown leaders for our islands would not be possible without the shared vision and partnership of Avalon to create and bring DreamHouse Center to life,” said Alex Teece, founder and Chief Education Officer for DreamHouse ‘Ewa Beach.

The ground floor retail spaces of DreamHouse Center will offer eateries, shops and other services. The high school will be located on the two upper floors. It’s expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

For leasing inquires about retail spaces, call 808-587-7773 or email at info@avalonhi.com. For inquiries regarding DreamHouse High School, email info@dreamhouseewabeach.org.