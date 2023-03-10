HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation announced that Likelike Highway, Honolulu bound lanes will be closed to repair sinking near Valley View Drive.

The work is scheduled to begin on March 11, from 1 p.m. and will fully close Likelike Highway in the Honolulu bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive.

HDOT said they will be performing emergency drainage work that will require the closure of the Honolulu bound lanes of Likelike Highway in the vicinity of Valley View Drive. Traffic will be detoured to the H-3 Freeway.

The work is scheduled to be completed on Sunday, March 12. The drainage work consists of the replacement of a corrugated metal drain line with a concrete drainage pipe.

HDOT also said that replacement of the drainage under the Kaneohe bound lanes will be scheduled for the following week.

Additionally, HDOT added that metal plates have been placed on Likelike Highway in the vicinity of Valley View Drive to maintain the structural integrity of the road.

Drivers are cautioned to drive safely and slow down in the area.

HDOT said they will notify drivers when the lanes are opened via Facebook and twitter.