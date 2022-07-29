Dragon Boat Festival participants are seen in their land-based boats. (Chinatown808)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Dragon Boat Festival returns to Honolulu Saturday, in what Chinatown 808 is calling a land-based race.

Traditionally held in the waters of Ala Moana Beach, the race will be held at ʻAʻala Park this year and will feature lion dance groups, games for the keiki and food trucks.

Teams have constructed their dragon boats for the July 30 Dragon Boat Festival. (Chinatown 808)

Each team consists of five team members and their artistically unique dragon boat. (Chinatown 808)

The event features the dragon boat races, food trucks and games for the keiki. (Chinatown 808)

Teams of five have constructed their dragon boats and will participate in a series of race heats. Each five-member team will consist of a flag catcher, drummer and three paddlers.

The event begins at 8 a.m.