Draft of Oahu pedestrian plan now available for public comment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation Services (DTS) published the Draft Oahu Pedestrian Plan on Friday, July 2, and the public can comment on it until Friday, Aug. 6.

The Draft Oahu Pedestrian Plan aims to create vibrant, safe and accessible streets that let anyone of any ability get around safely on foot.

The Draft Plan includes an inventory of current pedestrian conditions, identifies areas with high pedestrian crash history, proposes pedestrian programs and prioritizes safety improvement projects.

DTS officials are requesting the public’s input on the Draft Plan be submitted via email to completestreets@honolulu.gov by Aug. 6.

Click here to view the Draft Oahu Pedestrian Plan.