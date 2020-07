HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The number of new COVID-19 cases reported, dropped Monday, after four days of high case counts, including three consecutive record days. The Department of Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on July 27 for the state: All 28 cases are from Honolulu County. The cumulative state total is now 1,711.

This is likely due to a decrease in laboratory reporting because private laboratories did not conduct late work shifts and the DOH State Laboratories Division was closed on Sunday because of the hurricane threat.