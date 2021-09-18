DPS confirm 7 Halawa inmates suffered from ‘drug intoxication’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms seven Halawa Correctional Center inmates were taken to the hospital after they took drugs on Thursday, Sept. 17.

A spokesperson for the department says the hospital diagnosis was drug intoxication.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Contraband is an on-going battle for correctional facilities across the nation. Stopping contraband from entering any correctional institution is a continuous effort that we prioritize to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our staff, the community, as well as the inmates. We are committed to fighting this battle, by rooting out the pathways, curbing contraband introduction in our facilities and working with our federal, state and county law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to bring those who violate this law to justice.

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer, Hawaii Department of Public Safety

The inmates were hospitalized, and they were returned to the facility that evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories