DPS confirm 7 Halawa inmates suffered from ‘drug intoxication’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms seven Halawa Correctional Center inmates were taken to the hospital after they took drugs on Thursday, Sept. 17.

A spokesperson for the department says the hospital diagnosis was drug intoxication.

Contraband is an on-going battle for correctional facilities across the nation. Stopping contraband from entering any correctional institution is a continuous effort that we prioritize to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our staff, the community, as well as the inmates. We are committed to fighting this battle, by rooting out the pathways, curbing contraband introduction in our facilities and working with our federal, state and county law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to bring those who violate this law to justice. Toni Schwartz

Public Information Officer, Hawaii Department of Public Safety

The inmates were hospitalized, and they were returned to the facility that evening.