HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) has published a new set of revised Shore Water Event rules.

The new rules, which were edited after community outreach and input, were released Wednesday and can be viewed at this link.

A public meeting on Oct. 20, 2023, as well as a public survey and deliberation from Honolulu’s Shore Water Advisory Group, were additional contributing factors for the new rules.

The first application deadline coming up is for North Shore surf events from January 2024 to May 2027 by 4 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Department of Parks and Recreation Permits Office, located on the first floor of the Frank Fasi Municipal Building on 650 South King St. in Honolulu.