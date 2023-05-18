HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Department of Planning and Permitting worker accused of accepting bribes to speed up the permitting process has changed her plea as part of an agreement with the justice department.

Jocelyn Godoy entered a plea of guilty to one count of wire fraud.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000 dollars when she is sentenced on Aug. 30.

She is currently on supervised release.

Godoy is one of three city workers charged in the bribery scheme.

In a statement, the DPP stated this kind of activity is unacceptable and they’re doing everything they can to prevent it from happening again.