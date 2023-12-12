HONOLULU (KHON2) — The project, which is meant to prevent a disaster, is still years from completion. But many residents said more attention needs to be spent on clearing streams than building walls.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“This flood mitigation is absolutely necessary,” said Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Efforts to prevent a catastrophic flood within the Ala Wai watershed started in 1998 and after multiple roadblocks, mayor Rick Blangiardi said it can’t be put off any longer.

“First of all you look at Maui, and what happened on Maui and they had reports 5 years ago about the liability there, and nothing was done about it and when everything happened, everybody said, why didn’t you… right? We know about the liability’s here,” Blangiardi said.

So for the past two years the city has worked with the U.S. Army Corps of engineers to revive the project last shot down in 2019 due to costs.

“There’s been a lot of passion from the community about ideas additional measures that they would like to see implemented like watershed restoration, those types of alternatives, all those things we considered, to the extent that we could and, ultimately landed on the plan that we’re recommending here,” said Eric Merriam, Ala Wai general reevaluation study project manager.

The proposed plan, as it stands, includes constructing a six-foot wall along portions of the manoa stream, the palolo stream and along both sides of the ala wai canal.

The cost: an estimated $1billion with the federal government to cover 65% of the bill.

While everyone agrees something needs to be done, the community shared their dissatisfaction with the current plan.

“People need to keep in mind the Army Corps of engineers is tasked with finding the most cost effective method not the best method,” Sydney Lynch, Protect Our Ala Wai Watersheds president said.

“I believe that the local jurisdictions need to spend more time on stream maintenance and less, time I mean less time on the hard infrastructure,” added Manoa resident Scott Snyder.

“The proposed wall instead of pumps any of the upstream causes of flooding no where mentioned are the invasive Albezia trees that grow at least 15 feet …And increase flood risk with each passing year,” said Matthew Kamakani Lynch, a Honolulu resident.

There were also concerns about obstructing the views of the Ala Wai and transparency of the process.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Those who would like to submit comments have until Jan. 8.