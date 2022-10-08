PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — Dozens turned out for a day of reflection over the Red Hill fuel leak at Pearl Harbor on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply, affected residents and other local organizations were in attendance to ask for more transparency from military officials.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Ernie Lau, the chief engineer of BWS, said he never could have imagined fighting for clean drinking water in his more than four decades of public service.

“And I’ll just tell you when I started 43 years ago, I’d never imagine that we would be in this situation,” Lau said. “But I’m also very proud that there are members from the community and different organizations here that are standing with us, all of us standing together on this important issue.

Rebekah Garrison with Hawaii Peace and Justice said she went through 10 lies allegedly told by the military — number one had to do with what made people sick.

“Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said that, ‘Fuel wasn’t making people sick, it was the fuel in the water that was making people sick.’ No, water is life, fuel is poison!” Rebekah Garrison, Hawaii Peace and Justice

Folks in attendance wanted quicker action to defuel the tanks, provide assistance to impacted families and more transparency. One affected Pearl City Peninsula resident said her community is still in need of bottled water.

“And we do things the Island way,” Dee Momilani said. “Please include our kānaka maoli, our native Hawaiians, our born-and-raised locals to your seat as a Joint Task Force Red Hill.”

As far as a message to regulators and the Navy, BWS said the people have spoken.

“You can see the commitment and the love that these people have for this, for our community and for this precious wai,” Lau said. “So open up and be transparent and allow the community to be a part of this process.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Red Hill Joint Task Force said the following in a statement: