Dozens of tenants participating in upcoming job fair at International Market Place

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International Market Place will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 15 stores, restaurants and service companies are participating.

“Through the May 18 job fair, we aim to help connect potential candidates with employment at International Market Place merchants,” said Breana Grosz, general manager for International Market Place. “This event is another way for the center to safely continue to expand operations while supporting and serving the community.”

During the job fair, tenants seeking employees will display orange balloons. Applicants should bring plenty of resumes and expect on-the-spot interviews.

Listed below are the participating tenants:

Restaurants/Grocery

Mitsuwa Marketplace

Eating House 1849

Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats

ShoreFyre Fresh Grill & Bar

Retail/Service

ABC Stores

AVIS

Billabong

Chapel Hats

Dry-bar

GameStop

OndadeMar

Shiatsu & Massage Center

Shoe Palace

Skechers

Vans

Vera Bradley (virtual only; apply online here )

) Vince

Appointments are not necessary. All applicants will receive a complimentary four-hour parking validation upon applying for open positions.

A center map or direction assistance is available at the Customer Service Desk on Level 1 near Saks Fifth Avenue. Click here for more information.