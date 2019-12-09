Dozens of presents wrapped for young victims of abuse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the time of year for giving and on Sunday, December 8, dozens of volunteers were busy wrapping gifts for hundreds of children who are victims of abuse.

The gifts were either donated or bought by the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu.

The non-profit serves the children who are alleged victims of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, sex-trafficking or who have witnessed a violent crime.

The gifts were handpicked for each child.

“So these may be the only presents that the kids get,” said Marjie Beaton of the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center. “So we kind of make them as festive, and fun as possible. It will be a nice Christmas for them when they open it up on Christmas morning.”

“The social workers ask the kids what they want so we actually know what we are buying,” said Lia Howe of the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center. “And that’s fun too because we are all opening presents. We try to wrap them so that they have presents to open and put them in one bag. It’s all for the kids just to make them happy on Christmas day.”

The presents wrapped on Sunday are gifts for toddlers to teenagers living on Oahu.