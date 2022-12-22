HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple people were rescued today after a large 10-foot wave in Sharks Cove swept two people into the ocean and injured many others, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Just before 2 p.m., Ocean Safety was patrolling the area by ski when the wave caught more than a dozen people off guard.

EMS said lifeguards rescued a 12-year-old girl and her mother from the water and brought them to shore at Waimea Bay.

The two patients were evaluated and treated by EMS.

They suffered scrapes and declined transport to the emergency room.

10 other people at Sharks Cove suffered injuries from the wave.

Lifeguards treated them for multiple lacerations and for a possible spinal cord injury.

EMS officials treated multiple patients and transported three to the hospital.

One 18-year-old female in serious condition with a possible head injury and multiple lacerations, a 16-year-old female and a 22-year-old female in stable condition with lacerations and abrasions, according to EMS.

Ocean Safety officials want to warn the public that during the high surf season on Oahu’s North Shore take extreme caution when near the shoreline. At any time a wave can catch you by surprise and put your life at risk, said EMS.