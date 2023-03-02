HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dozens of new pickleball courts will soon be popping up around Oahu helping one of the most fastest growing sports get recognition on Oahu.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, City Councilmember Radiant Cordero, Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Director Laura Thielen and members of the community held a press conference announcing the exciting news.

“This is a joyous experience for us,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “I love the fact that so many people in our community are enjoying this game.”

The plan is to increase the City’s inventory of pickleball courts and fix the current management of outdoor courts through new rule changes.

“We are working on a balance of our resources on what we can do creatively to satisfy this growing need, which I love,” said Blangiardi. “We are trying to accommodate our volleyball courts, our tennis courts, how do we get maximum usage form these facilities.”

Ke‘ehi Lagoon Park back tennis courts.

Director of Parks and Recreation Lauren Thielen said as a department they have been trying to tackle this issue. But soon realized the need for more pickleball courts was greater than they first imagined.

“We are announcing what I am going to call the grand compromise so we can try to maximize the use of our outdoor courts and reduce the conflicts between the different users,” said Thielen. “Right now, we have about 173 courts that are utilized for pickleball. Most of these are multiuse courts that are shadow lined to serve multiple uses.”

Meaning oftentimes tennis players, basketball players, volleyball players and more need to share or wait their turn to play on these courts.

Thielen said pickleball players oftentimes have to bring their own nets to play which can be an added stress on top of finding an available court.

John Veltri with Diamond Head Tennis Center said at their courts he sees dozens and dozens of people waiting every morning for an open court to play pickleball.

“Right now, today, in the mornings we have open play there is anywhere from 50-60-70 waiting in line to play pickleball,” said Veltri. “So yes, it is growing and growing rapidly and it’s increasing.”

He said this announcement can only be a positive thing for the community and for pickleball players.

“This is something that is long overdue, and it will relieve some of the popular places like Diamond Head, I hope, and spread out geographically for more people to have easier access.”

Right now, there are only 17 dedicated pickleball courts on Oahu. DPR’s goal is to increase that number to 77 dedicated pickleball courts on Oahu over the next couple of years.

“We are also going to be starting a new pickleball complex,” said Thielen. “We will be working with our department of design and construction and it will take us a little while to develop a new way to build outdoor courts.”

The new pickleball complex will be built in Councilwoman Radiant Cordero’s district seven. She said outdoor parks and recreation areas are meant to be for the community and this will only strengthen family gatherings.

“We can see events happening and tournaments happening,” said Cordero. “Parks are known as places where many of our families gather.”

DPR said right now they are looking at ways of flipping unused or underutilized tennis courts and turn them into pickleball courts.

The city plans on building new courts as well to come up with more than 60 courts specifically used for pickleball players.