Dozens of gambling machines, cash seized from illegal Sand Island game room

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a dozen gambling machines and cash were seized from an illegal game room in the Sand Island area Wednesday night, according to police.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

HPD’s Narcotics/Vice Division, along with the help of District 5 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division, executed a search warrant. It is unclear whether anyone was arrested.

(2/2) … To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933. #HonoluluPD #cchnl — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) February 18, 2021

Members of the public are asked to call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933 to report illegal gambling.