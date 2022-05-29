HONOLULU (KHON2) — Either taking a trip or returning home, airports this Memorial Day weekend are bustling with passengers, and for some, it was a bumpy start to the holiday weekend as thousands of flights were canceled around the country.

Airlines like Delta Air Lines attributed the cancellations to bad weather in parts of the country and staffing.

A statement by the Delta Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband said:

“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation- weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some workgroups- are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years.”

Meanwhile, travelers in Hawaii also experienced some flight delays and long lines to go through TSA checkpoints.

Radha Kauai flew from Lihue to Honolulu, she showed up early expecting long lines.

“It’s about an hour wait, super long, they just keep taking you round and round, and round,” Kauai said. “It’s definitely like way more time involved in travel, so I just suggest like everyone get to the airport early and leave plenty of time for standing in the security line.”

61 flights were delayed Saturday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, and 19 on Sunday.

Michael Contreras was among those passengers who experienced delays coming from Sacramento. He said his brother’s flight on Sunday was also pushed back.

Contreras said, “So far, it’s going well besides the heat and just the waiting cause of delay, so now I am just bored and I don’t know what to do around here.”

Hawaii Department of Transportation officials said the main reason for the several delayed flights is the heavy volume of flights and passengers over the weekend.

Airlines recommend passengers utilize phone applications to keep track of their flights, make changes and get notifications.

TSA pre-check can also help speed up the security process, and especially during peak travel days, people should give themselves extra time to get to the airport.