Dozens of 25th Infantry Division soldiers volunteer at Koko Head trail

File – 25th Infantry Division Artillery Soldiers carry and pour buckets of gravel up the Koko Crater hiking trail to assist in the Koko Koalition’s stair repair effort on 27 January, 2021. (25th Infantry Division Photo/Spc. Jessica Scott)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Approximately 50 soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division volunteered to support the Kokonut Koalition’s Koko Head Crater Stair repair effort on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The soldiers — assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment and 25th Infantry Division Artillery — began working before sunrise and made numerous trips up and down the stairs.

Buckets of gravel and sandbags were put in strategic locations along the path and a spokeswoman said, the soldiers were thrilled to help out.

“Our team was thrilled with the opportunity to give back to the local community in this meaningful way. This volunteer event was a creative way to combine our daily morning physical fitness training with teambuilding and community service.” 1st Lt. Megan Gephart, 25th Infantry Division spokeswoman

The soldiers plan to do monthly volunteer events to continue the ongoing efforts to improve the trail.