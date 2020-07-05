Dozens protested a 4th of July American flag display along Kailua Road

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Dozens of people gathered Saturday afternoon to protest a 4th of July American flag display along Kailua Road.

The Kailua Chamber of Commerce hoped that the flag display would inspire unity and draw people to Kailua for the holiday since the parade and fireworks show was canceled. Instead, the flags have been a source of controversy since they were first put up.

[RELATED: 1,000 American flags in Kailua back up after it was removed, vandalized]

“For me, I just didn’t find it necessary to have 1,000 American flags in Kailua to take up this place, and to show patriotism,” said Kailua resident Allyson Franco.

Dozens of American flags were removed and replaced with Hawaiian flags.

Kailua Chamber of Commerce President Michael Fry issued a statement apologizing for removing the Hawaiian flags.

“I want to personally apologize for any hurt that I have caused by removing the structures and Hawaiian Flags. I was following guidance provided and adhering to our permit. My actions were not done out of anger, spite or malice. I recognize that I have a lot to learn. I’ve learned from my mistakes and will make better decisions in the future.”

Latest Stories on KHON2