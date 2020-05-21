Live Now
Dozens continue search for Robert ‘Bob’ Walker

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(COURTESY SUMMER MARTIN)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dozens continue to search for a 74-year-old North Shore man, who’s been missing for a week.

Officials say that Robert “Bob” Walker was last seen heading into the Pupukea-Paumalu trailhead in Pupukea on Wednesday afternoon, May 13. Since then, there have been three possible sightings of him on the North shore bike trail and along Kamehameha Highway from Sharks Cove to Turtle Bay.

On Monday, may 18, a golf club possibly belonging to Walker was found on Ke Nui Road.

Walker’s family says that he suffers from dementia, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts, a white baseball cap with a blue “D” and shoes with red laces, and carrying two gold golf clubs.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

