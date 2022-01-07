Downtown Art Center kicks off ‘First Friday’ event of the year held in Historic Chinatown Gateway Plaza

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Downtown Art Center is starting off the 2022 new year with a bang showcasing work from more than a dozen local artists.

At the event you will get to see art from over 15 local artists, who showcase their work on neighbor islands and beyond.

COURTESY: TRACY CHAN / DOWNTOWN ART CENTER

You can expect to see work from George Woollard, Susanne Wolfe, Yvonne Cheng and more.

If interested in stopping by, head on down to Honolulu’s Historic Chinatown Gateway Plaza, where they will be showcasing their DAC the Halls exhibit.

Organizers said this is the last night to view their DAC the Halls exhibit, so you won’t want to miss it. Doors open tonight at 5:30 p.m. and close at 8 p.m.

For more information about this event and more put on by the Downtown Arts Center click right here.

The event is free for anyone who wants to stop by, look at artwork and experience the creativity from local artists.