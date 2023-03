HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island police department announced that Kalanikoa Street has had utility pole fall into the roadway area.

Officials said that drivers need to avoid Kalanikoa Street between Hualani and Piʻilani streets.

This incident is going to impact the roadway for the next five hours said police.

Avoid the area and seek alternate routes.