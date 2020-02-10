Downed tree closes portion of Kamehameha Highway near Waialee Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Highway has been closed in both directions between Waialee Beach and Kawela bay on Sunday night, February 9.
Officials say that this is due to a fallen tree blocking the roadway.
The public is to expect delays in the area.
