Downed tree closes portion of Kamehameha Highway near Waialee Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Highway has been closed in both directions between Waialee Beach and Kawela bay on Sunday night, February 9.

Officials say that this is due to a fallen tree blocking the roadway. 

The public is to expect delays in the area.

