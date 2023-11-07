HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Department of Transportation Services, Skyline is currently not operating between Halawa Aloha Stadium Station and Halaulani LCC Station due to a fault on a single train near Kalauao Pearlridge Station.

DTS said no passengers are affected on the stalled train, but Skyline riders will have to find alternate routes to get to their destinations.

Meanwhile a bus has been put into service as a bridge between Aloha Stadium, Pearlridge, Leeward Community College and Waipahu.

TheBus regular and express routes including Routes 40, 42, and 51 paralleling the Skyline route and stations on Farrington and Kamehameha Highways are still in operation.

Riders may use Routes C between Kapolei and Honolulu and Route E between Waipahu and Honolulu during this Skyline service outage.

Riders at the Halawa Aloha Stadium, Kalauao Pearlridge, Hālaulani LCC, and Pouhala Waipahu Transit Center Stations may ride a shuttle bus bridge between these stations.

Skyline trains are still operating regularly between Pouhala Waipahu Transit Center and Kualakai East Kapolei Stations.

Officials said rail operations teams are working to move the stalled train to resume services as soon as possible.