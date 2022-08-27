There were downed powerlines in Manoa in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department closed off East Manoa Road at Lowrey Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27, at around 9:14 a.m.

HPD reopened East Manoa Road at around 9:49 a.m.

The cause of the road closure was due to downed powerlines that were affecting over 300 customers in the area.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard a popping sound before the lights began to flicker. Those affected by the power outage said they need refrigeration and some seem to have power while others didn’t.

At around 10:40 a.m., Hawaiian Electric crews said some power was restored for some customers and they anticipate about 300 customers were still affected before the estimated restored time of 1 p.m.