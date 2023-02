HONOLULU (KHON2) — A downed light pole on Kapiolani Boulevard has closed all eastbound lanes.

The pole is blocking the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Ward Avenue.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Traffic is being rerouted in the area.

In a separate incident, a single-car accident involving a downed pole has closed the Tripler off-ramp in the eastbound direction on Moanaloa Freeway.

Honolulu Police Department are at the scene.