Dough-nate to Special Olympics Hawaii’s 30th Annual Tip a Cop Fundraiser

Volunteer, off-duty law enforcement from around Oahu will be at all seven California Pizza Kitchen locations from March 13-15 to host the Special Olympics Hawaii’s 30th Annual Tip a Cop Fundraiser.

The annual fundraiser will raise awareness and collect donations for Special Olympics Hawaii’s athletes and programs. Honolulu Police Chief and Special Olympics Hawaii Board Member Chief Susan Ballard will put on an apron at the Kahala Mall California Pizza Kitchen on Friday, March 13 during dinner.

During the event, law enforcement from Honolulu Police Department, Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Department of Public Safety, Sheriff Division, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Probation Office will put their serving skills to the test by volunteering to clear tables, run food and assist servers in efforts to raise tips for Special Olympics Hawaii’s programs. Since its inception, Tip a Cop has raised $340,409 for Special Olympics Hawaii.

The event takes place at all California Pizza Kitchen locations:

Friday, March 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Special Olympics Hawaii provides year-round sports programs and health opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, free of charge. Since 1968, Special Olympics has been changing attitudes about the talents of people with intellectual disabilities and raising awareness to build an inclusive and unified community.